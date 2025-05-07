3 Keys To A Successful Second Round For The 3 Canadian Teams
The first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs wrapped up on Sunday night, with the Winnipeg Jets booking the final ticket to the second round of the playoffs.
With the results in hand, Canada's hope for a Stanley Cup to return home for the first time since 1993 remains intact. The Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Winnipeg Jets will look to keep the Canadian team flavor alive and well.
McDavid and the Oilers will battle the Vegas Golden Knights. Matthews and the Oilers draw the 2024 Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers and Adam Lowry and the Jets will lock horns with the Dallas Stars.
Three keys that will direct the Leafs, Oilers and Jets in the right direction towards a berth in the conference finals are:
- Secondary offense will play a huge factor in all three series, because the superstars are expected to shine bright on the biggest stage. However, if the bottom six and third defense pair contribute, the coach can roll his lines. This can be especially helpful during an icing call because having well-rested centers is huge for gaining possession, and it only takes one shot.
- Establishing a heavy forecheck from the moment the puck drops allows the crowd to get into the game, but it also stuns the opposing offense - a coach's dream, of sorts. Creating energy with heavy hits, and potentially forcing turnovers is a great way to break the ice, and get rid of any jitters. This is relevant regardless of which game is being player, because the momentum is ramped up exponentially during the dance for Lord Stanley. The heavy forecheck can also create frustration, which leads into my third and final key to second round success.
- Staying disciplined during the playoffs is, unsurprisingly, one of the most important factors for any team's success. Playing five-on-five hockey - music to every coaching staff's ears - is the tried and true way to win games. This means staying out of the box takes on a new level of importance, and having strong special teams units will serve the disciplined team well.
In the playoffs, a series can be determined by the smallest of events - an untimely penalty can change everything, so with that in mind, staying out of scrums is the way to go. Success will come from many different areas, and unlikely heroes will emerge, but so long as the three pillars are followed, success should be more likely.
