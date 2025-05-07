Former Stanley Cup Champion Backing Up for Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs suffered a difficult loss when starting goalie Anthony Stolarz was injured in Game 1 against the Florida Panthers. After he took a puck to the mask and collided with Panthers forward Sam Bennett later in the game, Stolarz was removed and eventually taken to the local hospital for further evaluation.
Without Stolarz available, the Maple Leafs must adjust in goal. Joseph Woll is set to start Game 2 after taking over for Stolarz. Things were hairy toward the end of the game, but Woll stuck it out and earned a victory for Toronto. He gets the chance to bring the Leafs up 2-0 heading back to Florida. Backing up Woll will be former Stanley Cup-winning net minder Matt Murray.
The Maple Leafs head coach, Craig Berube, provided a brief update on his goaltending situation after the team's morning skate. Both Murray and Dennis Hildeby took reps with the team, making it possible that either would serve as back up to Woll. Following their practice session, Berube shared that Stolarz is recovering and confirmed Murray will back up in Game 2. NHL insider Chris Johnston was the first to report the news.
The 30-year-old Murray has been with the organization since the 2022-2023 campaign. He spent the majority of his season, when healthy, with the team's AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies. With the Marlies, he posted a record of 10-5-4 in 21 starts with a 1.72 goals-against average and .934 save percentage. In two regular-season contests with the NHL club, he went 1-1 with a 3.54 GAA.
The 26-year-old Woll gets the biggest opportunity of his career in Game 2. He started 41 regular-season games for the Leafs, going 27-14-1 with a 2.73 GAA and .909 save percentage. The starting net is now his until Stolarz returns.
