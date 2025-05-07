Panthers HC Unbothered By Maple Leafs Fans
While players and coaches of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers look to move on past a controversial moment in Game 1, the fans sure won’t let the teams forget. Maple Leafs starting goalie Anthony Stolarz was taken out of Game 1 following a couple of blows to the head, including one from Panthers forward Sam Bennett.
Bennett was not penalized for the hit and the NHL Department of Player Safety did not deem the play enough to add supplemental discipline. Without any action taken against Bennett, some Maple Leafs players might take matters into their owns hands, but they’ll need to be smart about it.
Maple Leafs fans, however, are sure to be unruly towards Bennett when Game 2 gets underway in Toronto. With expected verbal lashes and a high chance of jeers from the Toronto crowd, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice noted just how unbothered he is by those on the other side of the glass.
“Are they bringing their skates?” Maurice asked. “He’s our leading scoring forward. He’ll play an honest hard game, the way he always does.”
Bennett is one of six players tied for the team-lead in points. Bennett, Matthew Thachuk, Sam Reinhart, Brad Marchand, Eetu Luosterinen, and Anton Lundell all have six points through six playoff games.
Ever since the end of Game 1, the Bennett and Stolarz situation is the only thing anyone has talked about regarding this series. Maurice has a knack for comedic timing and enjoys keeping things light-hearted when talking with the media.
The moment Bennett’s name was brought up ahead of Game 2, Maurice sarcastically quipped “who?” as the room let out a good laugh. Maurice did eventually try and contain himself to continue defending his star forward, but he just couldn’t hold it in.
“Don’t be funny, Paul,” Maurice said to himself. “There hasn’t been that many situations. He’ll be fine. And I appreciate the concern. I felt that. I think he’s going to be okay.”
Bennett will surely be the target of a lot of heat both on the ice and in the stands, but Maurice knows his forward will be able to handle himself pretty well.
