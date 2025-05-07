Stars Top Forward Nearing Playoff Debut
The Dallas Stars are ready to kick off their second round series against the Winnipeg Jets, and might have a big piece of their lineup returning after missing the entire first round. Jason Robertson was injured during the last game of the regular season and is yet to suit up for the Stars in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
With round two ready to commence, the Stars have labeled Robertson as a game-time decision for Game 1. Stars head coach Peter DeBoer noted Robertson continues to close in on his debut in these playoffs, while top defenseman Miro Heiskanen remains out.
Despite suffering an injury in the final game of the season, Robertson appeared in all 82 contests, finishing second on the team in scoring. In 82 games played, he picked up 35 goals and 45 assists for 80 total points.
Only Matt Duchene out-scored Robertson with 82 points (30G-52A) in 82 games.
The Stars had a tough time dealing with the Colorado Avalanche in the first round, needing the full seven games to collect four wins. They’ll be as prepared as possible for the Jets, who are coming off of a seven-game series of their own that ended with a dramatic double-overtime victory.
Former Avalanche star Mikko Rantanen led the way for the Stars in round one with five goals and seven assists for 12 points through the seven games.
The Stars have reached the Western Conference Final in each of the last two seasons and are looking to at least make it a third year with Robertson likely back in the lineup. A true Cup contender, the Stars should see a huge boost of offense when Robertson hits the ice.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!