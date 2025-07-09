3 Landing Spots for Penguins Winger
The Pittsburgh Penguins are fully in their rebuilding era. It’s a strange time in the NHL when a team with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are not considered a playoff team, but as the two Hall of Famers wind down their careers, the team is undoubtedly moving in a younger direction.
Outside of their dynamic duo, the Penguins have multiple veterans that are highly coveted on the trade market. Especially with the first wave of free agency passing, Penguins winger Rickard Rakell is arguably the best goal scorer on the market. With two years left on his deal and a $5 million cap hit to boot, it’s a near guarantee that the Pens deal the three-time 30-goal scorer. Let's explore three likely landing spots for the winger if the Penguins pull the trigger on a trade this summer.
Los Angeles Kings
The Kings’ directive this summer was seemingly to get older, more experienced, and less reliant on their young core. After bringing in five veterans when the free agency window opened, GM Ken Holland likely has Rakell’s name circled in his offseason plans. Coming off a 35-goal season in 2024-25, Rakell would give the Kings a much needed top-six winger as they try to take the next step in their Stanley Cup hopes.
If I’m Kyle Dubas, I’m focusing on the Kings’ restricted free agent Alex Laferriere. The 23-year-old winger scored 19 goals last year and could slot into the lineup seamlessly. With a boatload of salary cap space, they could sign him to a new deal and watch him hopefully hit 20 goals or more.
Utah Mammoth
The Mammoth are making moves again this offseason. In addition to adding a top-notch prospect at the 2025 NHL Draft in Caleb Desnoyers, they acquired scoring winger JJ Peterka and signed him to a long-term extension. The scoring is already present in Utah's top-six, but another proven veteran like Rickard Rakell is still a necessity when trying to ascend the loaded Western Conference. With plenty of salary cap space still, the Mammoth could try to pull one more trick this summer.
Winnipeg Jets
The Jets have two restricted free agents that require contracts, and getting Gabe Villardi and Morgan Barron signed to new deals is a priority for the organization. That aside, the Jets have roughly $19 million according to PuckPedia. That’s plenty of flexibility and cash to lock up Villardi and Barron, as well as bring in another scorer to help replace the departure of Nikolaj Ehlers. Rakell is a proven player who can drive plays and generate chances regardless of his center. Having that reliability could be key in a transitional season for Winnipeg where they still plan to contend.
There’s like a long list of suitors for Rakell. His friendly salary cap hit and productivity created this excellent problem for Kyle Dubas and company to solve. Before the next season begins, it’s likely that Rakell is with a new franchise. Don’t be shocked when it’s one of these three organizations that winds up with him.
