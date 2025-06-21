Penguins Should Sell High on Scoring Winger
The Pittsburgh Penguins are fully in the retooling phase, a place the organization avoided for nearly two decades with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin at the helm. Now, Malking is reportedly set to play his final NHL season during the 2025-2026 season. Crosby, the ageless wonder, is looking to improve upon his own record for most point-per-game seasons in the NHL.
What isn’t on the Penguins’ agenda for the 2025-2026 season is winning the Stanley Cup. It’s just not in the cards for the organization that’s captured the game’s biggest prize three times since 2009. With no championship hopes, the Pens should look to sell high on scoring winger Rickard Rakell. The 32-year-old winger had a resurgent 2024-2025 campaign, scoring 35 goals and adding 35 assists. The performance has him on the radar of multiple NHL teams this offseason.
The Penguins’ best trade asset right now is Rakell, and the team is in a strange position of still having leverage over inquiring teams. As opposed to the weeks leading up to the trade deadline, for example, the Pens have complete contractual control and no pressure to move on from the veteran winger. Other teams, specifically teams that came close to the goal of winning the Stanley Cup, are desperate to improve their roster right now. It’s a recipe that could benefit the Penguins.
It’s not just me who thinks so, either. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman recently voiced about the Penguins’ being in an advantageous position right now. In a written edition of his 32 Thoughts, Friedman discussed why the Pens could be the beneficiary of the demand for scoring forwards this summer.
“The Penguins entered the big rebuild; everyone else is trying to get better,” he wrote. "You’re going to see some situations where teams who may not need to do anything see offers for their players get better and better due to limited supply and so much demand."
That would play perfectly into the team’s favor. Entering the 2025 NHL Draft, the Penguins own the No. 11 overall pick and are set on adding more high-end prospects to their group. With many teams seeking upgrades to their offensive units, the Pens could sell high on Rakell and expedite their rebuilding process along the way.
