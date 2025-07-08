Maple Leafs New Forward Looks to Bounce Back
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mattias Maccelli isn't letting one subpar season get him down.
Maccelli, 24, scored just eight goals and 18 points in 55 games last season with the Utah Hockey Club. Before that, he scored 28 goals and 106 points over his first two NHL seasons with the Arizona Coyotes.
It was a harsh decline for the Finnish forward, but now with Toronto, he believes he's due to bounce back.
“It comes down to ice time and opportunity when it comes to points,” Maccelli told reporters. “It wasn’t the best year for myself last year, but I still know that I’m a better player than I was in Arizona. I still [have the ability] in me and I got to show people that again.”
Toronto acquired Maccelli from Utah on June 30 in exchange for a third-round pick, though there were other teams with interest. While he's thankful for the fresh start, he's most excited to get out there and prove himself to his new team.
“I knew there were a couple of teams showing interest [in me] and Toronto was one of the teams showing the most interest. So, from the start I told my agent I would love to play for the Leafs,” Maccelli said.
“I’m super excited for this opportunity to play for the Leafs next year. I can’t wait to get going and I can’t wait to get into the city of Toronto and meet everyone there.”
Of course, the Maple Leafs have a host of talent up front between Auston Matthews, William Nylander and John Tavares. They also have an opening in the top six following the departure of Mitch Marner, and Maccelli would love the chance to play with the aforementioned superstars.
“If I have a chance to play with Matthews or any of the top guys, that would be super good,” Maccelli said. “Playing with guys like that would be great, so I’ll make sure I’m in shape."
“I’m definitely ready to try to fit into a top-six role, but all I can do is show up to training camp in good shape and be physically and mentally ready for the season. The coaching stuff will then do their thinking on who’s going to play where and when.”
