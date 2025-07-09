Penguins Set to Trade At Least One Key Forward
The Pittsburgh Penguins are in unfamiliar waters as one of, if not the only team not worried about getting better in the 2025-26 NHL season. Some of last year’s worst teams have their sights on improving, while the Penguins are solely focused on rebuilding their lineup for a successful future.
With a rebuild fully underway, plenty of teams have shown a great deal of interest in two key Penguins forwards on the trade block. Veteran skaters Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell have been a couple of the most talked about names in the rumor mill dating back to the last trade deadline, but a move of at least one of them seems all but certain this offseason.
According to Josh Yohe of the Athletic, Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas is fielding calls Rust and Rakell and the likelihood of a deal seems pretty high.
“League sources say they expect at least one of the wingers to be dealt this summer,” Yohe writes.
While there is plenty of interest for this offseason, Yohe also notes that Dubas might continue to show patience. Holding off until closer to the next trade deadline could help improve the kind of return the Penguins would get on one or both key names.
“If the 2025-26 season begins with both Rust and Rakell on the Penguins’ top line, the organization wouldn’t see that as a failure,” Yohe said. “If trading them for high value is the goal, stirring up a bidding war between contenders at the trade deadline in March wouldn’t be the worst route.”
The Carolina Hurricanes reportedly had an interest in one of Rust or Rakell, but they landed Nikloaj Ehlers via free agency.
The asking price was high for Rakell at the trade deadline, and Dubas hasn’t backed off from his stance. Same goes for Rust who recently saw a no-trade clause disappear from his contract.
Rust and Rakell are both attractive veterans who could be huge additions to any number of teams.
Rust is a two-time Stanley Cup champion and played huge roles in both runs with the Penguins. Rakell is coming off a career-year that saw him put up 35 goals and 35 assists for 70 points.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!