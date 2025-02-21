4 Nations Final Bad Omen for Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews stood silently after the 4 Nations Face-Off concluded. Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid won gold for Canada with his game-winning snap shot. The goal cemented Canada's revenge over the United States and capped off an incredible two weeks of international hockey.
The Maple Leafs and their captain should be very worried after the results of the 4 Nations. The Leafs are trying desperately to shake off their postseason shortcomings. They haven't advanced past the second round of the playoffs since the 2001-2002 campaign and are still in the midst of a nearly 50-year Stanley Cup drought.
This was, in many ways, Matthews's first big test as a captain in the NHL. Over halfway through his first season wearing the "C" for Toronto, he was also named Captain America ahead of the tournament. Under his captaincy, the United States captured silver and went 2-1-1 overall. He finished the tournament with three assists in three games and was one of the best two-way forwards for the USA lineup. His individual performance was everything Team USA hoped for.
Was it a positive showing for Matthews and the team? Absolutely, it was. Was it another painful example of Matthews falling short in the biggest moments? Also, yes.
The Leafs envision their playoff fortunes reversing with Matthews as captain. It was a huge reason why the team stripped forward John Tavares of the role and assigned it to Matthews. But in the first chance he had to show the organization and hockey world that he was ready to do just that, the United States gave up the final goal of the tournament.
Looking at the rest of the season, it's hard to see the Maple Leafs overcoming this bad omen. The Leafs are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference and once again in the Stanley Cup contenders category. Matthews is pushing through injuries to score 20 goals in his first 40 games in 2024-2025. His performance on the ice isn't the problem. After the United States' disappointing defeat and another round of falling short, Matthews is trying to avoid a similar fate in the 2025 postseason. Reason suggests the ending of the 4 Nations foreshadows the Maple Leafs' 2025 season.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!