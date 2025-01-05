Auston Matthews Dazzles in Return for Maple Leafs
In a return to the lineups for the Toronto Maple Leafs, their captain Auston Matthews dazzled. After missing the past six games due to an upper-body injury, the star center picked up right where he left off as he led the team to victory over their foes, the Boston Bruins.
In his Maple Leafs return, Matthews recorded his seventh multi-point game of the season. He notched a goal and added two assists in 17:32 minutes of ice-time. Following the game, the 27-year-old scorer discussed the contest with Maple Leafs media.
“We knew it was going to be a tough, physical game going into it,” he said. "Obviously it took 60 minutes, so happy I think with the performance tonight from everybody just staying with it and bearing down. I felt good, my line mates made it pretty easy for me tonight too. The chemistry was there. I thought we were working all three zones pretty good and finding each other in good spots."
With his three point outing, Matthews has returned his season to a point-per-game average. He now has 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points in 25 games.
A huge part of Matthews' successful return, as he mentioned himself, was his line mates. He skated with superstar teammate Mitch Marner and youngster Matthew Knies. In his second full season, Knies has taken a leap forward. He played his best game of the season against the Bruins and recorded his first career hat-trick. One of those goals came on a redirected shot from none other than the captain himself. Matthew was happy to contribute a small bit to Knies' hat trick, and talked about how impactful the 22-year-old forward is.
"I'm happy for him, he played awesome and got rewarded for just a great game all around at both ends of the ice,” Matthews said. “I think tonight he showed the potential he has and he is just going to continue to get better."
The Maple Leafs are playing excellent hockey at the start of the calendar year. Now that their best player is healthy again, they are hoping to get him on board as quickly as possible to keep adding to their division lead. That shouldn't be a problem for Matthews, who took just one game to dazzle his teammates and opposition on the ice,
