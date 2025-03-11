Recent Suspension Blessing in Disguise for Panthers
The 20-game suspension of Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad rocked the NHL. It had been nearly seven full years since the last NHL player tested positive for a performance enhancing drug until Ekblad. Now, he will be out until the third game of the first round of the playoffs.
The update is a huge blow for the Panthers as they try to earn the Atlantic Division title and repeat as Stanley Cup champions. At first glance, this update is an obstacle to overcoming their postseason goals, but there’s a chance this is a blessing in disguise for the team. The biggest reason why is simple: rest.
Ekblad has been one of the most important players to the Panthers since the organization selected him first overall in the 2014 NHL Draft. Last year during their postseason run, he was crucial, averaging 22:33 minutes of ice time over 24 playoff contests.
This year, he’s been just as vital to their success. He has three goals and 30 assists in his first 56 games while skating nearly 24 minutes per game. Over the previous two seasons, he’s played 44 additional games in the postseason as the Panthers have been to the Stanley Cup Finals each of those campaigns. That’s a lot of wear and tear on a defenseman.
Luckily for Ekblad and the Panthers, he gets the next month and a half to rest, recover, and recuperate. The reason why he’s in this position is regrettable, sure, but him being in this position is an opportunity. The Panthers are legitimate contenders again this year and hoping to become the third franchise in the past decade to repeat as Stanley Cup champions. Having a healthy and motivated Ekblad is not only a boost to their lineup and odds, it gives them a huge leg up on the rest of the competition. It might not feel like it now, but this suspension could end up being a blessing in disguise for Ekblad and the Panthers.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!