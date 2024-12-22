Panthers and Lightning Resume Battle of Florida
The Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning have created one of the most intense rivalries in the entire NHL. The Battle of Florida, as it's affectionately been dubbed, has become a physical affair between two of the best teams in the league. For the first time in 2024-2025, the two teams are set to reignite the in-state rivalry as the Panthers travel to Amalie Arena to take on the Lightning.
The Panthers and Lightning last met in the first round of the 2024 NHL Playoffs. The series was a one-sided affair, with the eventual Stanley Cup-winning Panthers taking it in five games.
It wasn't long ago that the Lightning were in the Panthers' exact spot. In 2021, the two teams kicked off their first of three playoff meetings in four years with a first round meeting. The Lightning took the series 4-2 and went on to win their second of back-to-back Stanley Cups.
The rivalry has continues with a fiery passion over the past four years and this season the two teams are meeting at a critical time of the year. There are five teams in the Atlantic Division all within eight points of one another. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Panthers are tied at the top with 44 points, but the Lightning are just six points out of the Atlantic Division lead. Both the Panthers and the Lightning are desperate to collect more points before the break, and it will likely lead to sparks on the ice.
And the good thing for both teams is that they won't have to wait long to run things back. The Panthers and Lightning will both go into and out of the holiday break against each other. So if there's any lingering issues after the first game, they can settle things a few days later in the latest iteration of the Battle of Florida.
