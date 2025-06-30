Ducks Draft Pick Chooses Perfect Jersey Number
Anaheim Ducks forward Roger McQueen understood the assignment.
Now playing in Southern California, McQueen, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, is right next to Disneyland. With his last name, it only made sense to pay tribute to one of the company's many iconic characters.
On Sunday, McQueen unveiled that he will wear a No. 95 jersey as an homage to Lightning McQueen from the "Cars" series. Funny enough, the original "Cars" movie released in theaters on June 9, 2006, about four months before McQueen was born on Oct. 2, 2006.
McQueen unveiled his new jersey number while throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a Los Angeles Angels game. The Angels, who of course also play in Anaheim, fell to the Washington Nationals 7-4 in 11 innings.
Actually, McQueen has already met the car bearing the same last name. After selecting him on Friday night, the Ducks gave him a short helicopter from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles to Disneyland in Orange County, where he got to meet Lightning in the flesh (metal?).
Hailing from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, McQueen scored 10 goals and 20 points in 17 games with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League last season. He unfortunately missed 51 games due to a back injury, but did return in time for the WHL playoffs, where he notched an assist in three games. In 127 games the Wheat Kings, he scored 35 goals and 86 points to go along with 116 penalty minutes.
McQueen has also represented Canada at multiple international tournaments, helping the country win gold at both the U-18 World Championship and the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2024. He scored four goals and seven points in five games during the former tournament.
He'll now look to add to his trophy case in Anaheim, much like Lightning did throughout the film series.
