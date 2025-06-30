Bruins Re-Sign Key Trio
The Boston Bruins have been busy bees ahead of free agency on Tuesday. They re-signed forward Morgan Geekie, their top restricted free agent, to a massive extension on Sunday night, but they didn't stop there.
On Monday, the Bruins announced that they've re-signed defenseman Henri Jokiharju, forward John Beecher and goaltender Michael DiPietro before they could hit free agency on Tuesday (Beecher would've been a restricted free agent while the others would've been unrestricted). Jokiharju headlines the trio, signing a three-year extension with an annual cap hit of $3 million. Beecher signed a one-year deal worth $900,000, while DiPietro signed a two-year deal with an annual cap hit of $812,500.
The Bruins acquired Jokiharju, 26, from the Buffalo Sabres on March 7. The Oulu, Finland, native averaged 21:22 of ice time in 18 games with Boston, providing a steady presence on an injury-ravaged blue line. He scored three goals and 10 points in 60 games with Boston and Buffalo this season.
Beecher, 24, has been a staple in the Bruins' bottom six over the past two years. This season, the 2019 first-round pick scored three goals and 11 points while averaging 11:17 of ice time. He has 10 goals and 21 points in 130 NHL games, all with Boston.
DiPietro, 26, played 40 games this season with the Providence Bruins, Boston's AHL affiliate, recording a 26-8-5 record, a 2.05 goals against average and a .927 save percentage. He won the Aldege "Baz" Bastien Memorial Trophy as the AHL's best goaltender. The Windsor, Ontario native has played three NHL games, all with the Vancouver Canucks.
After these signings, the Bruins have $12.7 million in cap space to work with this offseason, per PuckPedia.
