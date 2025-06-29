Stars Name New HC
After the Dallas Stars reached but failed to advance past the Western Conference Finals for the third consecutive season, changes were inevitable. The organization parted with Peter DeBoer, one of the most respected head coaches in the NHL. Several weeks have passed since DeBoer's firing, but the Stars' next bench boss is reportedly here.
According to multiple reports from NHL insiders and Dallas media, the Stars are set to name Glen Gulutzan as the new head coach. Pending the finalization of some contract details, the organization is bringing back Gulutzan, who previously served in the role from 2011 to 2013.
In addition to his tenure with the Stars, Gulutzan has a thick resume in the NHL. He most recently was an assistant coach for the Edmonton Oilers, where he worked on their staff for seven seasons. He was instrumental in helping the Oilers reach consecutive Stanley Cup Finals. He was also an assistant coach with the Vancouver Canucks after his dismissal from the Stars.
Gulutzan also has previous head coaching experience outside of Dallas. He was hired as the Calgary Flames' head coach for the 2016-2017 season and made it two years behind the bench before his dismissal.
The Stars bring in a familiar face to lead them to the next step. The championship window remains wide open for Dallas, but clearly something is missing in their Stanley Cup equation. The roster construction aspect is still in the hands of general manager Jim Nill, the man named the top GM in the NHL three straight years. The team building, the chemistry, the strategies, that all falls on the new coach.
Gulutzan has also earned an excellent reputation for his work with the best offensive players. The Stars are already a tactically sound squad, but the pivot to Gulutzan seems like an investment in the top forwards in their lineup, like Mikko Rantanen, Roope Hintz, and Jason Robertson. The Stars' management has just sent a message indicating that they believe their roster is ready to take the next step and complete the job in 2026.
