Maple Leafs Sign Young Forward to Massive Extension
The Toronto Maple Leafs are making sure there is no chance for an offer sheet by signing young forward Matthew Knies to a massive contract extension. Knies and the Maple Leafs have agreed to terms on a six-year deal worth $7.75 million annually.
Knies put together a breakout season in 2024-25 as one of the top young forwards on the Maple Leafs’ roster. In 78 games played, Knies scored 29 goals and 29 assists for 58 total points.
The 2024-25 season was Knies’ last before becoming a restricted free agent, and the threat of an offer sheet felt very real. Standing at six-foot-three and 227 pounds, plenty of teams around the NHL would love to have a player like Knies in their lineup.
The 22-year-old Knies isn’t afraid to utilize his size, either, with 353 hits over his 161-game NHL career. Over the course of his career, Knies has picked up 44 goals and 50 assists for 94 points. Considering his size and skillset, Knies has what it takes to play wherever the Maple Leafs need him.
Knies’ new deal runs through the 2030-31 and coming in at $8 million is a bit of a steal for the Maple Leafs. It’s a team-friendly deal and Knies might have what it takes to help push the Maple Leafs over the hump to finally find postseason success.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!