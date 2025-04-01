Flames Keeping Pace in Playoff Race
The Calgary Flames aren’t going down without a fight as the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs close in. With a 35-26-12 record and 82 standings points through 73 games this season, the Flames are still on the outside looking in at the Western Conference playoff race.
At the moment, the Flames are the first team outside of the cut line with the red-hot St. Louis Blues five points ahead of them thanks to a nine-game winning streak. Despite the Blues’ hot run, the Flames are doing everything they can to stay in the race.
A comeback shootout victory over the Colorado Avalanche proved just how desperate the Flames have are to keep up in the playoff race.
The Avalanche were ahead two goals in the final 11 minutes of regulation when Ryan Lomberg scored his second goal of the season to cut the lead in half.
Lomberg poked in a loose puck just as a power play opportunity was coming to an end.
Not even a full minute later, Adam Klapka picked up his third goal of the season to tie the score in Colorado.
The Flames fought their way through the rest of regulation and the overtime period to secure the two points and stay squarely in the middle of the playoff race.
Thanks to the Blues hot streak, the Flames may be a long shot to make the playoffs, but they won’t go down quietly. Moneypuck.com gives them a 22.7% chance of making the playoffs, which is far better than the Vancouver Canucks, who are right in their rearview in the standings.
The Canucks have a 34-27-13 record for 81 points through 74 games, a point back of the Flames and with a 7.7% chance at the postseason.
Regardless of outcome on the year, no one can say the Flames didn’t give it everything they had. They crawled back to beat one of the best teams in the NHL and still have opportunities to force their way into the playoff picture.
