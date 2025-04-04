Ducks Eliminated from Playoff Contention
For the seventh consecutive season, the Anaheim Ducks will not appear in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Following a loss to the Calgary Flames, the Ducks were officially eliminated from playoff contention as another tough season nears a conclusion.
With a 33-34-8 record through 74 games, the Ducks are the fifth team in the Western Conference to be mathematically eliminated from contention. The Ducks join the San Jose Sharks, Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators, and Seattle Kraken as Western teams closing in on a long offseason.
The Ducks made progress this season after finishing the 2023-24 campaign with just 27 wins, but not enough to hunt for the Stanley Cup. As the rebuild continues in Anaheim, there is real hope they are competing for the playoffs in the very near future.
Young goalie Lukas Dostal turned out to be a bright spot in Anaheim this season, essentially stealing the starting job while John Gibson was out to start the season. Dostal picked up a 22-20-6 record through 47 games played this season with a .906 save percentage and 3.01 goals against average.
Gibson hasn’t been terrible in his outings this year, either notching an 11-10-2 record with a .912 save percentage and 2.72 goals against average in 28 games played.
Forward Troy Terry led the Ducks offensively with 19 goals and 32 assists for 51 total points.
Led by first-year captain Radko Gudas, the Ducks are close to morphing into a playoff contender. If their prospects can take the proper steps forward and they get a little more push from their offense, the Ducks could be a real threat in the next few seasons.
The last time the Ducks made the playoffs was in 2018, but they were swept out of the opening round by the San Jose Sharks. The year before that, they made it all the way to Game 6 of the Western Conference final, ultimately losing to the Nashville Predators.
