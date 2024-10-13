Ducks Center Begins Bounce-Back Campaign
Last season was one to forget for Anaheim Ducks' center Trevor Zegras. He scored just six goals and recorded 15 points in 31 games, with injuries taking away over 50 games of his third full NHL season. While he struggled to stay healthy and productive, several other young players left some strong impressions, leaving Zegras' future status with the organization in question.
It seems Zegras is eager to show he's still the top guy for the Ducks this season. Which is why he is probably the happiest he ever is to record an empty-net goal. With his team up 1-0, Zegras netted it from deep in his own defensive zone. It wasn't an offensive display by any means, sometimes it doesn't matter how you score, it just needs to go in.
The start of Zegras' career in Anaheim was fast, exciting, and red hot. With incredible stick handling skills and a cartoonish-level of creativity with his playmaking, the Ducks organization and fanbase quickly became enamored with his skill and performance. He recorded two straight seasons of 60 points or higher before last season's struggles and was viewed as the team's new number one center. Now, his status as a center and as a top-line player are in jeopardy.
Still, he's just 23 years old and can show that it was a fluke with a third 60-point campaign this year. The Ducks aren't predicted to ascend the Pacific Division standings, but they have a developing core of forwards that is capable of scoring more. That starts and ends with Zegras.
It's one game into the 2024-2025 season, but he seems set on putting last year behind him and returning to form. It might not seem like much, but an empty net goal in the season opener could be the beginning of a comeback campaign for one of the most important Ducks' players.
