Report: Rangers, Igor Shesterkin Still Working on Deal
The New York Rangers have already tried to make Igor Shesterkin the highest-paid goalie in NHL history, but reports indicated that an eight-year deal worth $11 million annually was turned down. Other rumors swirled that the start of the 2024-25 season would mean negotiations of a new deal would be put on pause.
Well, the puck has dropped, and the Rangers and the NHL are off on a new year. That means talks between the Rangers and Shesterkin have stalled, right? Not quite.
According to Elliotte Friedman on Hockey Night in Canada’s Saturday Headlines, the team is confident a deal can get done during the season.
“The word is if the Rangers get to a number that he likes, they can still get it done in season,” Friedman said. “I have heard many times that Shesterkin has positioned himself as the Rangers best player, most important player. I don’t think anybody would disagree with that.”
The Rangers understand the kind of weight Shesterkin carries on and off the ice, and they are willing to pay him accordingly. It’s just a matter of reaching the desired price tag.
“The Rangers have clearly indicated that he will be the highest-paid goalie in the NHL,” Friedman said.
Carey Price currently holds the high-water mark for goalie contracts at $10.5 million annually. The current highest-paid Ranger is Artemi Panarin at just over $11.6 million. The target number coming from Shesterkin’s camp likely sits above Panarin’s salary.
How much higher will the Rangers be willing to go?
“Some people who negotiate say you never want to move that far,” Friedman said. “Others say… if the player is worth it, and there is no question Shesterkin is worth it, you just go and make the deal.”
The season doesn’t appear to be a sticking point with the Rangers and Shesterkin could sign his record-breaking deal before the end of the 2024-25 campaign.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!