Canucks Get Positive Update on Injured Defenseman
Teams are already dealing with some pretty significant injuries in the early stages of the 2024-25 NHL season, and the Vancouver Canucks appear to have dodged a bullet. Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers left during the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers with an injury, but there wasn’t any certainty on his status.
As part of Saturday Headlines on Hockey Night in Canada, insider Elliotte Friedman gave a positive update on Myers and his situation. According to Friedman, Myers will not be out on a long-term basis.
“Good news for Vancouver,” Friedman said. “It looked bad for Tyler Myers last night. They’re saying lower-body, day-to-day, he is going on the road trip with them.”
Myers’ injury occurred during an awkward collision with Flyers’ forward Joel Farabee. While attempting to play the body on defense, Myers’ leg got caught under Farabee as the both fell to the ice.
Myers’ left leg was the one situated under Farabee in the collision, but his left knee also appeared to hyper-extend at the first point of contact.
It was early in the first period, and Myers had only recorded 36 seconds of ice time to that point. The Canucks had to play the rest of the game with just five defensemen and came out with a shootout loss.
The Canucks are in the midst of three days off before heading on a four-game road trip. The Canucks are heading to Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning, then the Florida Panthers before making their way north to visit the Flyers again.
Before heading back home to Vancouver, the Canucks have a stop against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Myers' injury being labeled as day-to-day gives him a good chance to reach his 1,000th game played in the near future. The contest against the Flyers was Myers' 997th of his career, putting him three games back of the milestone.
The Canucks have started the season 0-0-2 as they look to build off of the successful year they put up in 2023-24.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!