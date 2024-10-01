Analyst Makes Brutal Prediction for Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks exploded for a 50-23-9 record in 2023-24, giving them a Pacific Division-leading 109 points and their best season in over a decade. Heading into 2024-25, the Canucks are hopeful they can improve, but analysts believe its unlikely.
According to TSN’s Mike Johnson, the Canucks might have another great year, but the odds are more likely that they see a little regression.
“The likeliness of that happening is not great, I think they’re more likely to take a step back,” Johnson said. “That doesn’t mean they’re not going to be good, that doesn’t mean they’re not going to make the playoffs, that doesn’t mean they won go further in the playoffs.”
Johnson looked at the amount of players who had career years and argued they’re all unlikely to see those numbers again for a second straight year.
J.T. Miller led the Canucks with a career-high 103 points (37G-66A), Quinn Hughes won the Norris Trophy and notched 92 points (17G-75A), and Brock Boeser not only recorded his first 30-goal season, he finished the year with 40.
“The reason they’re called career years is because they happen once in your career,” Johnson said. “It’s very likely that those very good players, who are incredibly talented, maybe take a slight step back statistically”
Johnson does believe there is still room to grow for key names like Elias Pettersson, but the real source of success will come from goalie Thatcher Demko.
A lengthy recovery process from a knee injury has kept Demko from taking the ice yet and will likely keep him off the roster to start the season. Not only is Demko unlikely to start the year healthy, it’s not certain he ever reaches 100%.
“His version of 100% might not be what it once was,” Johnson said. “It might be healthy enough to play, but will he be able to play as often, as well to the same level that the Vancouver Canucks are counting on him to be at? That’s a really big unknown.”
The Canucks had an excellent season in 2023-24 and may have even made the Stanley Cup Final had it not been for unfortunate injuries in the postseason. Moving forward everyone is hoping for a repeat performance, if not more, but the odds will be stacked against them.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!