Penguins Unsure of Goalie's Health After Another Injury
For the second straight day, the Pittsburgh Penguins are dealing with a crucial injury within their lineup. In the opening period against the Detroit Red Wings, the Penguins pulled goalie Alex Nedeljkovic from the game and he did not return.
Nedeljkovic was scheduled to play the whole game but was pulled after 13 minutes of play and replaced by Joel Blomqvist.
Following their 5-1 win over the Red Wings, Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan stated that Nedeljkovic was being evaluated for a lower-body injury.
"Ned's being evaluated for a lower-body injury, and that's all I have for you at this point,” Sullivan said. “Our medical team will look at him tomorrow, and then we'll have more definitive answers."
Before being taken out of the game, Nedeljkovic only faced two shots and he stopped them both. Prior to this matchup with the Red Wings, Nedeljkovic had only played 30 minutes of preseason time and allowed three goals.
Nedeljkovic stole the starting job from Tristan Jarry down the stretch of the 2023-24 season and could have very easily been looked at as the starter for the new season. If he is out for an extended period of time, the Penguins will likely start the year with Jarry and Blomqvist as their goaltending duo.
Blomqvist put together a solid game in his lengthy relief effort. In just under 47 minutes of ice time, he stopped 20 of 21 shots. His only goal allowed came on the power play. He walked away with a 20-save win for his first victory of the preseason.
The Penguins are hopeful Nedeljkovic’s injury is nothing serious as they look to fight their way into the playoffs in 2024-25. They lost newcomer Blake Lizotte after he took a puck to the face against the Ottawa Senators and now they must wait on a positive word on Nedeljkovic’s status.
