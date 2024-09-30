Analyst Makes Massive Prediction for Devils and Stars
A pile of injuries made things tough on the New Jersey Devils in their 2023-24 campaign. The Dallas Stars made it to the Western Conference Final in two straight years but are hungry for more.
Are the Devils and Stars primed for a meeting in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final? According to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski, a pair of his bold predictions are that the Devils and Stars will walk away as division champions and battle it out in the Cup Final.
On the Devils’ side of things, Wyshynski believes they addressed all of the issues that plagued them in 2023-24. Goaltending, defense, and a new voice behind the bench as head coach.
“Which is to say that GM Tom Fitzgerald has plugged every leak and built a team that looks like championship material on paper,” Wyshynski writes. “As long as key players stay healthy and they pass the chemistry test.”
Despite missing the playoffs last year, many have put huge expectations on the Devils. They went hard to work this offseason to add key pieces that should make them a formidable opponent each night.
Goalie Jacob Markstrom, defenseman Brett Pesce, and a slew of depth forwards will all be pushing for the Devils to return to glory. Former Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe will also get a fresh start behind the bench in New Jersey.
“If they don't make the playoffs, the Devils are the league's biggest disaster for two years running. If they do, they have the talent to go all the way.”
The Stars on the other hand have a perfect balance in their lineup. Wyshynski notes that numerous aspects of the Stars lineup make them one of the most well-rounded teams in the NHL.
“They strike such a formidable balance of offense and defense, physicality and finesse, and experience and youth.”
Backed by one of the league’s best netminders in Jake Oettinger, the Stars can score at will with Matt Duchene, Wyatt Johnson, and Roope Hintz all posting 65 points last year. Jason Robertson, meanwhile, notched 80 and is capable of far more.
Defensively, the Stars might have the best left blue line in the NHL. Miro Heiskanen, Tomas Harley, and Esa Lindell are a perfect combination that makes it tough on opposing offenses no matter which pairing is going over the boards.
The Devils and Stars were two of the most dominant teams during the NHL’s dead puck era. As the league continues to evolve into the best form it’s ever taken, these two organizations may prove to still be worthy opponents for the sport’s biggest prize.
