Analyst Makes Massive Prediction for Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs are suddenly looking forward to the 2024-2025 season, filled with an optimism that disappeared following their first round playoff exit against the Boston Bruins. A new head coach and roster additions were enough of a shakeup, but the Leafs went one step further by appointing the face of their franchise and NHL superstar Auston Matthews as their captain, succeeding former captain John Tavares.
With this team's reliance on Auston Matthews signified with the captain's "C" on his chest, the Maple Leafs are once again confident that they can end the 50+ year Stanley Cup drought in Toronto. But what is the expectation around the league after their offseason?
According to NHL on TNT Analyst Eddie Olczyk, the Maple Leafs are one of the top Stanley Cup contenders heading into the 2024-2025 season. He joined Bryan Hayes and Dave Feschuk on TSN's OverDrive recently to discuss the Leafs' summer and their notable captaincy change. With all of the roster and organizational overhaul, Olczyk set the expectations for their season at a high level: being one of the final four teams in the playoffs.
"I'm expecting a run," he said. "What's the run? I don't know, but to me, theres no doubt in my mind they have the team to give themselves a chance to get to the final four teams in the National Hockey League. That's my gut and my feel for this team. Now whether or not that happens, only time will tell."
If the Maple Leafs achieve Olyczyk's goal and advance to the Easter Conference Finals, it will be the first time this team has made it that far in the postseason since the 2001-2002 season. They fell to the Carolina Hurricanes in six games that series, and they haven't seen the conference finals matchup in the 23 years since.
Matthews is the first American-born captain in the history of the the Maple Leafs' organization, and only the second non-Canadian player to hold the honor. Franchise great Mats Sundin wore the "C" for 11 seasons and hailed from Sweden, making him the only other non-Canadian to lead the team. The pressure and the expectations are only rising now for Matthews and company, as they move into the next chapter of Maple Leafs' hockey.
