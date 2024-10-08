Analyst Predicts Big Season for Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs have been the laughing stock of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for nearly two decades now. Since the 2004-05 NHL lockout, the Maple Leafs have won just one round in the playoffs.
Despite making the playoffs and looking like one of the league’s best teams in each of the last eight years, the Maple Leafs have been unable to find playoff success. Can that finally change this year?
According to TSN analyst Craig Button, this will finally be the year the Maple Leafs change their fortunes, and it’ll all start thanks to one key change in the organization.
“I think it is,” Button said. “I think it begins with coach Craig Berube.”
The Maple Leafs started the offseason by firing head coach Sheldon Keefe and hiring Craig Berube as their newest bench boss. Berube has a good resume as an NHL head coach, including a Stanley Cup championship with the St. Louis Blues in 2019, but he should also push the Maple Leafs into a new style.
“Berbue is going to have the team play differently, Button said. “When you get into the playoffs, it’s tighter, it’s harder. Craig Berbue having won the Stanley Cup in 2019 can instill that.”
Not only did the Maple Leafs bring in a new face behind the bench, they made a change in the leadership group on the ice. They stripped John Tavares of the captaincy and gave it to Auston Matthews.
The Maple Leafs are entering the season with a new head coach and new captain, and that should spark some changes in the mindset of the players.
“You have a new coach and a new captain,” Button said. “Now they can build that relationship together.”
Button also stated he likes the addition of Chris Tanev to the Maple Leafs blue line, which did see a few new names enter the fold. Tanev and Stanley Cup champion Oliver Ekman-Larsson should bring extra stability to their back end.
As usual, a lot is riding on the Maple Leafs this season. Every year feels like its Cup or bust, and that is no different in 2024-25.
