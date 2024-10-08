Igor Shesterkin Rejects Massive Offer From Rangers
Now that Jeremy Swayman has signed his contract extension, the most important unresolved contract situation shifts to the New York Rangers and goaltender Igor Shesterkin. The Vezina Trophy-winning goalie and the Rangers are working on a new contract as he enters the final season of his current deal. By all reports and accounts, the goal is to make him the highest-paid goaltender in the NHL and possibly the richest contract ever signed by a goalie.
First, the Rangers and Shesterkin have to agree on a new deal. And according to former NHL goalie and insider Kevin Weekes, the negotiation process has yet to reach the end stages. He took to his X account to report that the superstar goalie had rejected the latest offer from the Rangers.
Weekes reported that New York offered Shesterkin a deal for eight years that would pay him an average annual salary of $11 million. The $88 million contract was not enough to entice Shesterkin, as he's yet to sign a new deal and negotiations continue. Had he accepted, he would've signed the largest contract ever by a goaltender.
The two sides are still negotiating after this latest setback. Shesterkin enters his sixth season with the Rangers, and he's been one of the best net minders in the world since debuting. He's collected 135 career victories over 203 starts, compiling a goals against average of 2.43 and posting an impressive save percentage of .921%. While the Rangers believe he's worth $11 million annually, they will have to reportedly up their offer in order to retain Shesterkin's services for the future.
