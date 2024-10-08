Capitals Officially Bring Back Stanley Cup Champion Forward
The Washington Capitals have officially brought back a key piece from their Stanley Cup run in 2018. After attending training camp on a professional tryout, the Capitals have signed Jakub Vrana to a one-year deal.
Vrana’s new one-way deal with the Capitals will cost the team $775,000 against the salary cap. He played in four preseason games and scored a goal and an assist.
Originally a first-round pick (13th overall) of the Capitals in 2014, the 28-year-old Vrana is back in Washington for his second stint with the organization. Between 2016 and 2021, Vrana played in 284 games with the Capitals and scored 157 total points (76G-81A).
The Capitals traded Vrana to the Detroit Red Wings during the 2020-21 season. He most recently spent time with the St. Louis Blues, but also their American Hockey League affiliate the Springfield Thunderbirds.
In 21 games at the NHL level in 2023-24, Vrana scored two goals and four assists for six points. He found more of a rhythm with the Thunderbirds, scoring 36 points (16G-20A) in 42 games.
The Capitals are hopeful he can return to the form he had during his first Capitals stint. During their 2018 Cup run, Vrana put up eight points in 23 games, and averaged 11:56 of ice time.
In eight NHL seasons, Vrana has appeared in 367 games and posted 110 goals and 99 assists for 209 total points.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!