Auston Matthews Officially Named Maple Leafs Captain
The Toronto Maple Leafs have officially named Auston Matthews the 26th captain in franchise history. In over 100 years of operation, Matthews becomes the first American ever to captain the Maple Leafs and just the second non-Canadian.
General manager Brad Treliving made the announcement official during a press conference with Matthews and former captain John Tavares.
Matthews joined the Maple Leafs organization after being the first overall pick in 2016 and was expected to lead the organization out of the basement. Through his first eight seasons, it’s safe to say Matthews has met the lofty expectations.
The Maple Leafs haven’t come close to securing another Stanley Cup banner, but they are regularly one of the best teams in the league, and a lot of that can be attributed to Matthews's great play and leadership.
In 562 career games, Matthews has scored 368 goals, already third in franchise history. Three times, Matthews has led the NHL in goal scoring and has never finished a season below 34 goals.
Giving Matthews the Maple Leafs captaincy always appeared to be the plan, even early in his career. However, before handing the “C” to Matthews, they gave that role to a more veteran presence for a few years.
Tavares was named the Maple Leafs captain ahead of the 2019-20 season and has held the role for five seasons. Talks of this transition began early in the Maple Leafs offseason and Tavares has shown support for the move.
During the presser, Treliving spoke on the transition and stated how Tavares was on board when the conversation was first brought up. Tavares knew this day was eventually coming and knew it would be Matthews who would take over.
Matthews said he is humbled to be given the opportunity to lead the Maple Leafs and will continue to work tirelessly to bring the Stanley Cup back to Toronto.
“Since being drafted here eight years ago, you realize how special it is to play for the city of Toronto,” Matthews said. “I look forward to continuing our journey to obviously get to the top of the mountain and win the Stanley Cup.”
Many within the Maple Leafs organization were on hand for the announcement, including teammates Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly. Former Maple Leafs captains Doug Gilmour and Wendel Clark.
