Bold Prediction: Oilers, Kings Winner Heading to Stanley Cup Final
For the fourth consecutive year, the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings will meet in the opening round of the postseason. The Pacific Division combatants have built an intense rivalry over the past few years, and this year should add more fuel to the fire.
This playoff series between the Kings and Oilers is a routine appointment at this point, but this year's edition will shape the Western Conference side of the playoff bracket. Whoever wins this series will go on to win the conference and make the Stanley Cup Final.
The Oilers are an easy pick to win the West. They did it last year, meaning they know what it takes and are motivated in a way other teams cannot be. If the Oilers eliminate the Kings for the fourth straight year, consider the Western Conference decided.
The Kings have been sending warnings all season long that they are not to be overlooked, but they continue to be counted out.
It doesn't change that they have a healthy Darcy Kuemper. The former Stanley Cup winner is one of just three starting goalies in the West (Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues and Adin Hill of the Vegas Golden Knights) with a championship on his resume. Minnesota Wild backup Marc-Andre Fleury is a three-time champion, but he's not expected to play unless injuries occur. The experience Kuemper provides is a significant advantage over Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard of the Oilers, and it could make the difference over a seven-game series.
If the Kings can defeat the defending Western Conference champions, it will be a springboard for a long playoff run. The Oilers are the Goliath to their David. Defeating the Oilers would be a stepping stone moment for this current iteration of the Kings, and it would make the rest of the West less imposing.
There's also a huge advantage given to this series winner. The Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche are also set for an opening-round series. The Stars and Avs are two other common picks to emerge from the Western Conference, and one won't make it past the first round. Both present unique and difficult challenges for the Oilers and Kings, but the road to the finals won't go through Dallas and Colorado.
It's a gigantic benefit for the winner of the Kings and Oilers' fourth consecutive meeting in the postseason. Going through the Winnipeg Jets, Blues, Wild, and Golden Knights provides a significantly easier path to the finals. That's what awaits the winner of Los Angeles versus Edmonton.
The Western Conference is going to be a blood bath. There is no frontrunner. Regardless, don't be surprised when the winner of the Oilers and Kings makes the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals.
