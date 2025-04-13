Insider Reveals Issue Between Canucks and Brock Boeser
About to finish the final year of his contract, star forward Brock Boeser recently stated it is unlikely he will re-sign to stay with the Vancouver Canucks. After nine seasons and 552 games with the Canucks, it seems clear that Boeser wants to test free agency and maybe find new surroundings in the NHL.
If the Canucks let Boeser walk, he easily becomes one of the most coveted free agents in the NHL, but how did things get this far? The Canucks reportedly had an extension offer on the table, but Boeser declined the deal.
Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli noted that contract offer was worth about $8 million annually for five years. It's those years that may have been a sticking point.
According to Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet’s Saturday Headlines, the Canucks don't seem ready to sign Boeser to a long-term deal.
“I understand the big issue is term,” Friedman said. “Never say never, but term is the issue that both Boeser and the Canucks have found hard to bridge.”
Boeser is coming off of back-to-back three-year deals with the Canucks, and he’s sure to want some stability at the age of 28. As one of the youngest upcoming free agents, a long-term deal makes sense for Boeser at the point of his career.
The most recent three-year contract earned Boeser $6.65 million against the salary cap, a slight raise from the $5.875 a few seasons prior.
In 552 career games, Boeser has 204 goals and 229 assists for 433 total points. His best season came just last year when he notched 40 goals for the first time in his career and finished with 73 total points.
Boeser isn’t an outrageous point producer, but he’s usually good for 50+ points in a single campaign. In 73 games played this year he has 25 goals and 24 assists for 49 points.
With the cap expected to see a huge increase, Boeser is sure to lock in for a long-term deal worth much more than his current $6.65 million. Plenty of teams are sure to be willing partners, as well.
