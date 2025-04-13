Avalanche Captain Scores First Pro Goal Following Long Absence
Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog has been working his way back from a brutal knee injury that has kept him sidelined for nearly three whole seasons. With the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs closing in, Landeskog joined the Avalanche’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate on a conditioning stint.
Landeskog hadn’t played a professional hockey game since June of 2022 before hitting the ice with the Colorado Eagles on back-to-back nights. The initial plan was for him to play about 10 minutes in his first game back, but he ended up exceeding that number and hitting 15 minutes.
Landeskog made even more noise in his second game back when he tipped home his first goal in 1,027 days.
On an Eagles power play chance, Landeskog went to the front of the net and got a key deflection from a defenseman’s slapshot. The goal tied the game as Landeskog’s new teammates quickly swarmed him to celebrate.
Even though Landeskog is an 11-year NHL veteran, he had never previously played at the AHL level.
Landeskog’s goal tied the game and eventually helped lead to an Eagles shootout victory over the Henderson Silver Knights.
Even though it’s only been two games with the Eagles, Landeskog looks like he’s ready to make his official NHL comeback. The Eagles have treated him nicely and have had some proper celebrations as he works towards a full NHL return.
Landeskog and the Avalanche are taking things day-by-day and a complete comeback is not yet guaranteed, but exceeding his expected minutes and finding the scoresheet are all ways to prove there is something left to give.
At this point it’ll be up to Landeskog’s body to see how it feels after games on back-to-back nights. The Avalanche, as well as the entire hockey world, are hopeful he is nearing an NHL return, but everyone will just have to wait and see.
