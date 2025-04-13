Flames Need Win to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
Entering the final week of the regular season, the Calgary Flames still have an outside chance at making the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Both Western Conference wild card spots are up for grabs, but everything could hinge of the Flames and their next contest.
The Flames are four points back of the St. Louis Blues with three games to play. That’s within striking distance, but they must seal a win against the San Jose Sharks to keep their playoff dreams alive.
According to moneypuck.com, the Flames are set for a “literal must win game” against the Sharks.
A win for Calgary wouldn’t give their playoff odds a huge boost, but a loss would make it impossible for them to surpass the Blues in the wild card race. A win for the Flames adds 3.8% to their playoff odds, boosting them to 14%.
A loss to the Sharks in regulation drops them all the way to 0% and punches the playoff tickets for the Blues and Minnesota Wild.
MoneyPuck does give the Flames a 70.8% chance of defeating the lowly Sharks.
The Flames fought hard to keep their spot in the playoff running, even beating the Wild in regulation a few nights ago. With three games left, the Wild will have to essentially win to clinch a playoff berth.
Winning out all starts with one game and it’s a big one against the worst team in the NHL. The Sharks hold a league-worst 20-48-11 record with just 51 standings points. The Flames have won each of the first three meetings against the Sharks by a combined score of 9-5.
The Flames haven’t been on the hottest stretch of their season, but have racked up points in five straight games. They’ll need to strike lightning one last time as they reach must-win territory to close out the year.
