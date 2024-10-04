Bold Predictions for Each NHL Metro Division Team
The NHL season is right around the corner, and each team is getting ready to make their mark on the 2024-25 season. Here is what I believe will happen to each team once the puck drops.
Carolina Hurricanes
Miss the playoffs.
Since the 2019-20 NHL season the Hurricanes have established themselves as perrenial playoff contenders. With a core including Sebastian Aho, Brady Skjei and Brent Burns, they have been a team to beat across the league. Now, the departures of Skjei, Brett Pesce and Teuvo Teravainen will prove to be too much to overcome as the Hurricanes fall just outside the playoffs.
Washington Capitals
Ovechkin leads capitals top three success.
Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is 42 goals away from eclipsing the all time goals record set by Wayne Gretzky. After a rough start last season, Ovechkin learns from his mistakes and goes above and beyond this year. I'm predicting Ovechkin gets close to 55 goals. With this offensive production and goaltending help from newcomer Logan Thompson, the Capitals finish top 3 in the Metro.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Finish above last place.
The Columbus Blue Jackets have finished in the bottom of the division for the last two years, with a margin of 15 points separating them from second-to-last in 2023-24. This season, however, they will have a full season of Adam Fantilli in his second year. With Fantilli's speed and physicality, the Blue Jackets will finish above the bottom spot.
New York Islanders
Sorokin's regression leads to demise.
Ilya Sorokin has been one of the best goaltenders in the NHL since joining the Islanders for the 2020-21 season. With a career 2.54 GAA and .919 save percentage, Sorokin's numbers are quite unsustainable. I predicit his numbers falter, leading to a lack of success and missed playoff for the Islanders.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Lack of depth proves costly.
While the Pittsburgh Penguins boast Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, what they lack entirely is depth. With players like Jesse Puljujarvi, Noel Acciari and Rutger McGroarty likely to shore up the bottom six, the Penguins possibility of faltering down the stretch is quite high.
New York Rangers
Kakko breakout leads to top spot.
The New York Rangers finished last season with the most points across the league, setting franchise records for wins and points. The only blemish on the team is former second overall pick Kaapo Kakko's lack of production since his selection in 2019. I predict this all changes this year, with Kakko notching at least 70 points, and this helps lead the Rangers to another top finish.
Philadelphia Flyers
Lack of goaltending leads to last place.
The Philadelphia Flyers have been unable to land a consistently good goaltender since the Steve Mason era in the mid 2010s, but this group could prove to be the worst of the decade. Ivan Fedotov has played just three NHL games and given up 10 goals, while Samuel Ersson's 2.87 goals against average as an NHL player is not incredible either. Matvei Michkov should be a star, but won't be good enough to make up for subpar goaltending.
New Jersey Devils
Balanced roster leads to elite season.
The New Jersey Devils boast one of the most complete rosters in the NHL from top to bottom, with no real weaknesses.With a skating speed in the 96th percentile according to the NHL Edge statistics created by the league, the Devils should be able to take care of the bottom half of the division handily. The defense and goaltending are both now at least at league average, proving the Devils to top playoff team come the end of the season.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!