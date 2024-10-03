Top Trade Destinations for Bruins' Jeremy Swayman
As the Boston Bruins and restricted free agent goaltender Jeremy Swayman chug along on a contract extension, the negotiations are at a standstill. Things took an extra dramatic turn when the Bruins held a press conference that prompted Swayman's agent, Lewis Gross, to issue a statement refuting what the Boston head brass had to say.
Currently, the Bruins and Swayman are waiting to reconvene after a brief cooling off period. Most insiders and reporters near the team are confident a new contract is finalized. But with the public drama unfolding, it feels like this could end in the Bruins and Swayman parting ways. If they reach that point, there would be plenty of teams banging on the door to acquire the young goaltender. Here are just a few destinations for Swayman if the Bruins go through the trade market.
Utah Hockey Club
Why not Utah? The organization's shown that they are willing to be aggressive to get better. They traded for defensemen Mikhail Sergachev and John Marino to strengthen their back-end and issued a huge extension to winger Dylan Guenther after 78 NHL games.
Now, Utah needs a franchise goaltender. They currently have a tandem of Karel Vejmelka and Connor Ingram in net, but that doesn't impose fear into opposing forwards. Having Swayman patrolling their crease, however, would be the piece that pushes them into playoff contention.
Philadelphia Flyers
Whether the Flyers' management or coaching staff admit it, they need a better starting goalie. Samuel Ersson and Ivan Fedotov are both serviceable, and prospect Alexei Kolosov has the chance of playing NHL games. But for a team that is trying to take another step forward in year three under head coach John Tortorella, some help in net would be a significant boost.
The Flyers were also rumored to be in on Yaroslav Askarov before he was sent to the San Jose Sharks, telling me they have interest in a starter still. Swayman remains the best one on the market and while he requires a hefty contract, he also could unlock a run to the Stanley Cup Finals.
Detroit Red Wings
The Red Wings have four goaltenders under contract with at least 50 starts in the NHL, so you might be asking: why would the Wings be interested in Swayman? The answer is relatively simple: quality over quantity.
Yes, Cam Talbot is a solid veteran. Yes, Alex Lyon has been a pleasant surprise since joining Detroit. Yes, Ville Husso and Jack Campbell have had flashes of brilliance in their career. But do any of them hold a candle to Jeremy Swayman? Not one.
Swayman would give the Wings their most dependable starting goaltender since Jimmy Howard, and perhaps their most talented since Chris Osgood or Dominik Hasek. If the Wings are serious about ending their playoff drought and bringing the city back to its championship ambitions, bringing Swayman in makes too much sense.
