Senators Get Positive Update from Injured Stars
Fans of the Ottawa Senators held their collective breath when all three of Tim Stutzle, Brady Tkachuk, and Thomas Chabot left a preseason game early with injuries. Things didn’t look good losing three stars in one game, but initial reports seemed positive from the Senators.
As the Senators return to the ice for practice, each of Stutzle, Tkachuk, and Chabot are skating and taking reps.
According to Alex Adams of Sportsnet, the three are back in action but Stutzle brought an equipment adjustment. After taking a high hit from Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj, Stutzle is on the ice wearing a tinted visor.
The hit Stutzle took looked brutal and first thoughts were a possible concussion. He was hit up high, forcing his helmet to come flying off before hitting the ice. Stutzle luckily protected his face from slamming into the ice.
Tkachuk was injured right after the hit coming to Stutzle’s defense. Tkachuk emerged from a scrap with Xhekaj slightly bloodied.
At the time, the Senators pulled Chabot from the contest for precautionary reasons, but it head coach Travis Green stated he would be re-evaluated for some sort of injury after the game.
The Senators avoided disaster as Stutzle, Tkachuk, and Chabot are three of their best players and a huge reason why they should take strides towards a return to the playoffs. Tkachuk (74) and Stutzle (70) were first and second in points for the Senators in 2023-24, while Chabot put up 30 points in 51 games played.
