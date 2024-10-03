Rangers Give Update on Injured Star
The New York Rangers are looking to follow up their President’s Trophy-winning season with another strong campaign, but they may start the year shorthanded. Star forward Artemi Panarin was an early exit from their last preseason game after suffering a lower-body injury.
Following just over two minutes of ice time against the New Jersey Devils, the Rangers stated Panarin would need additional evaluation.
As the team returned to the ice for practice, Panarin was not present. According to the Athletic's Peter Baugh, the Rangers say Panarin will be out on a day-to-day basis with his injury.
In some ways, day-to-day avoids disaster, but it may also keep Panarin from the opening night lineup if things linger. The Rangers open their season against the Pittsburgh Penguins on October 9, just under a week away.
The Rangers have one preseason game remaining, and Panarin will likely not dress for that contest against the New York Islanders.
Panarin finished fifth in Hart Trophy voting after putting up 120 points in the 2023-24 season. With 49 goals and 71 assists, Panarin led the Rangers in all aspects of offense. Thanks to a lot of his work, the Rangers went 55-23-4 and won the President’s Trophy for the NHL’s best record.
The Rangers ended up losing in the Eastern Conference Final to the Florida Panthers.
Despite the postseason loss, the Rangers are heading into the 2024-25 season ready for one last run with their veteran core. Captain Jacob Trouba is likely entering his final year with the Rangers and room will need to be made to sign multiple high-level players.
To open the season as strong as possible, the Rangers are hoping for speedy recoveries from not only Panarin, but top defenseman Ryan Lindgren who is dealing with an upper-body injury.
