Bruins Begin Search for New HC
The Boston Bruins are looking to get back on track quickly following their first missed postseason since the 2015-16 campaign. That process begins with finding their next head coach. They dismissed Jim Montgomery midseason and elevated assistant Joe Sacco to interim head coach.
At the Bruins' end of season press conference, the team's general manager, Don Sweeney, made it clear that their search for a permanent coach has already begun. Sacco is amongst the candidates, but Sweeney has already reached out to available candidates.
"I spoke to Joe (Sacco) at length," he said. "He's aware that we're going to have a coaching search. He's aware that he'll part of the final group of coaches that we get down to because I think he's deserved that. Joe did a really, really good job."
The initial list of potential head coaches for the Bruins is a long one at this point. Including Sacco, there are plenty of free agent coaches with NHL experience, like Drew Bannister, Jay Woodcroft, John Tortorella, and Peter Laviolette, to name a few. There are a few prominent AHL coaches who are likely to be in the mix as well, including Pascal Vincent with the Laval Rocket and Todd Nelson of the Hershey Bears.
Then there is the great wild card in the NHL coaching carousel, David Carle. The head coach of the University of Denver has gone from a good coach to a highly sought NHL coaching candidate. His work in Denver, as well as with the United States at the World Junior Championships, has elevated his prospects. He has shown an ability to develop players into well-rounded NHL players and can quickly build chemistry in a locker room. He's a sleeper candidate for the Bruins as their search continues.
The list keeps going, with multiple assistant coaches in the NHL also making strong candidates. The Bruins have a difficult task ahead of them to narrow the list and identify the right one. It's the first step in getting this organization back in Stanley Cup contention.
