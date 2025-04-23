Islanders Must Add Winning Presence With Next GM
The New York Islanders are now in the market for a general manager following the dismissal of veteran executive Lou Lamoriello.
The highly respected GM had a troubling end to his tenure with the Islanders, and they missed the postseason in 2024-2025. The franchise is trying to return to the playoffs, and appointing the right successor to Lamoriello is key.
Candidates abound as the organization begins its search, so let's explore a few of the top candidates to bring a winning culture back to Long Island.
Ken Holland
The former architect behind the Detroit Red Wings' Stanley Cup runs in the late 2000s has continued to be a candidate for vacant positions. Last with the Edmonton Oilers, he helped the team reach the Stanley Cup Finals the previous year before he and the organization parted ways.
To his credit, Holland has a history of success in the NHL. The Islanders are trying to restructure their organization and reach the next level. There are dots to connect. Insider Darren Dreger recently suggested Holland as an option to Long Island.
Shawn Horcoff - Detroit Red Wings Assistant GM
Former NHL player Shawn Horcoff has ascended the executive ranks in the decade since retiring. He currently serves as the assistant general manager of the Red Wings and as the general manager of their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins. If the goal is to find someone who can bridge the gap between a youth movement and the old-school, traditional style the Islanders run on, Horcoff is an ideal candidate.
Mark Janko - Dallas Stars Assistant GM
If I were in charge of the Islanders' GM search, I would go to great lengths to bring Mark Janko over from the Dallas Stars. The long-time assistant in Dallas has been instrumental in the team's drafting success and contractual work. He's been the lead negotiator for contract extensions signed by the team's core, including players like Wyatt Johnston, Miro Heiskanen, Thomas Harley, and Jake Oettinger.
Janko is a salary cap guru and an incredible talent evaluator, two skills the Islanders desperately need in their next GM.
Dan MacKinnon - New Jersey Devils Assistant GM
The Edmonton Oilers nearly hired Dan MacKinnon to replace Ken Holland last summer, but he ultimately lost out on the position to Stan Bowman. He returned to New Jersey to help their resurgence, and it's putting him on the radar for a GM position again this summer.
Brett Peterson - Florida Panthers Assistant GM
Being a piece of the reigning Stanley Cup-winning front office gets you attention, but Brett Peterson has been proving his readiness for a GM role since joining Florida. A former professional player and certified player agent, he has critical insight into the contractual process from both sides and has a strong ability to build relationships with players. The Islanders would benefit greatly from the winning presence of Peterson, and his name will likely pop up in these conversations more as the search narrows.
