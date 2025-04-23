Goaltending Saving Series for Maple Leafs
Heading into the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, it was fair to have questions about the Toronto Maple Leafs and their goalie situation. For a team that has just one series victory in the last eight years, the Maple Leafs needed stellar goaltending from unfamiliar faces.
The Maple Leafs had a choice to make between either career backup Anthony Stolarz or seven career playoff games Joseph Woll. The Leafs went with Stolarz and so far, it’s been the right move.
Not only has Stolarz led the way to put the Maple Leafs up 2-0 in the series against the Ottawa Senators, but he was also Toronto’s best player in both games.
In Game 1, Stolarz faces 33 shots, stopping 29 of them. He came up huge in the first and third periods stopping 25 of those shots, compared to the Maple Leafs’ 11 in those periods.
Sure, the Maple Leafs won 6-2 in Game 1, but Stolarz helped keep the healthy lead alive when the Senators were swarming.
It was the same situation in Game 2. Stolarz stopped 26 of the 28 shots faced, and didn’t let the Maple Leafs lose their lead, even when the Senators were dominating the play.
The Maple Leafs haven’t been getting out-played by the Senators through two games, but Stolarz has been the main reason for their 2-0 lead. Games 1 and 2 were Stolarz’s first career playoff starts, and he picked up right where he left off in the regular season.
Stolarz finished the regular season on an eight-game winning streak that included three shutouts. With a 21-8-3 record in 34 games played this season, Stolarz took full advantage of his first season as a starting goalie.
Injuries hampered certain areas, but Stolarz is giving the Maple Leafs a great deal of hope as they look to finally make a deep playoff run with their superstar core.
