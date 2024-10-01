Bruins Captain Speaks on Jeremy Swayman Contract Drama
The Boston Bruins have found themselves in quite the predicament as the 2024-25 regular season approaches as starting goalie Jeremy Swayman is still not signed to a contract. Verbal shots have been fired from both sides, adding tension between the parties, but the rest of the Bruins lineup is hopeful for a peaceful outcome.
Veteran forward and Bruins captain Brad Marchand spoke about the ongoing negotiations between the team and Swayman.
“We all understand the situation that the team and Sway are in,” Marchand said. "This is part of the game, it's part of the business. It's a part that nobody enjoys.”
There might be a feud growing between the two sides, but Marchand believes there will be a positive outcome.
“Eventually, a deal is going to get done and everybody is going to move on and be fine."
The Bruins have already committed to backup netminder Joonas Korpisalo as their starting goalie for the first game of the season. The Bruins acquired Korpisalo when they traded away Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators, expressing their commitment to Swayman.
Marchand also knows that these negotiations are weighing on the team. Not just in the front office as they look for a solution, but for the rest of the lineup.
The Bruins believe in Swayman as their goalie and want the best for him, but they also want to see their star netminder on the ice with them. Marchand knows once pen is put to paper, a new positive vibe will fill the Bruins’ locker room.
“Once it’s signed, there’s so much weight that gets lifted,” Marchand said. “Not just the player’s shoulders but the team. Then it’s about coming together and finding a way to win.”
Marchand may soon be dealing with contract negotiations of his own as he enters the final year of his deal. He said weeks ago that he would not be discussing negotiations publicly.
