NHL Gives Salary Cap Exception to Blue Jackets
When Johnny Gaudreau tragically died in late August, the Columbus Blue Jackets saw his salary come off of their books. While it gave the Blue Jackets an extra $9.75 million in salary cap space, they also ended up well below the cap floor.
Not only do NHL teams need to have their total team salary stay below the cap ceiling, they also need to remain above a cap floor. For the 2024-25 season, the cap floor was set to be at $65 million.
Without Gaudreau on their roster, the Blue Jackets’ payroll sat well below that number. According to Aaron Portzline of the Athletic, the Blue Jackets will not need to meet the cap floor by the October 7 roster deadline.
Given the unfortunate circumstances of the situation, the Blue Jackets have a bit of relief and one less hoop to jump through in preparation for the season. The NHL still expects Columbus to reach the cap floor, but they waived the deadline for the Blue Jackets.
Portzline states that the Blue Jackets will have to reach the $65 million floor in a “reasonable time.”
A $2 million signing bonus went to Gaudreau in July and will count toward the Blue Jackets’ cap number.
Portzline projects the Blue Jackets to be about $1.4 million under the floor when the season starts, and he believes they shouldn't have a problem covering that amount during the season.
Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell still wants to add to his roster and a veteran presence might be the target. Portzline also notes that Waddell might be active on the waiver wire before the season starts, helping grow the Blue Jackets cap total.
It's an extremely unfortunate circumstance for the team, but the NHL and the NHLPA are understanding of the situation. They are giving the Blue Jackets the time they need to get things in order.
