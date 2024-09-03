Report: Bruins Captain Undergoes Multiple Surgeries
Brad Marchand played all 82 games in his first season as captain of the Boston Bruins, but it was a perfectly healthy year. According to a new report, Marching dealt with numerous injuries that required multiple offseason surgeries.
Ty Anderson of 98.5 the Sports Hub stated that Marchand underwent three surgeries this offseason including on his elbow, groin, and abdominal.
Anderson notes that the elbow was a torn tendon and he was dealing with that the entire 2023-24 season while the groin and abdominal injuries sprouted late in the year.
Despite the injuries, Marchand was one of the best players on the Bruins roster. He didn’t miss a single game and recorded 29 goals and 38 assists for 67 total points. The only Bruin with higher numbers in each category was David Pastrnak.
According to Anderson, Marchand isn’t expected to miss any of the 2024-25 season, which is the last on his current contract. Marchand is set to enter the final year of an eight-year contract he signed in 2016 that earned him $6.125 million annually.
Marchand does not plan on opening up plans for the future or if he has started talks about an extension with the Bruins.
Entering his 16th season in the NHL, Marchand has been a key member of the Bruins organization ever since they drafted him in the third round (71st overall) in 2006. He was part of the 2011 Stanley Cup victory and has appeared in 1,029 games, all with the Bruins.
Known as a pest to his opponents, Marchand is closing in on 1,000 career points sitting at 929 (401G-528A).
The 2024-25 season will be important for Marchand, not only as the Bruins captain or fighting for a new contract, but he has already been named to Team Canada for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off. Marchand was one of the first six players named to Team Canada and one of only two Bruins to be named by any of the participating countries.
