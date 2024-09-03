Fundraiser for Johnny Gaudreau Family Surpasses $500k
The deaths of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau are one of the biggest tragedies the hockey world has ever seen. The pair of brothers leave behind a mourning family and a legacy of love and athletic excellence.
For the widow of Matthew, Madeline Gaudreau, it also means that her husband will miss the birth of their soon-to-be born child. In the wake of this tragedy, Madeline's sister organized a GoFundMe campaign to help support Madeline and their baby, Tripp.
"In this unimaginably difficult time, we are coming together to support Matthew's wife, Madeline and their growing baby Tripp," Madeline's sister Holland wrote. "And help alleviate some of the financial burdens they now face. Your support will allow them the time to take off work to grieve and heal as a family."
In just a few days, the campaign has already received a huge influx of donations. The original goal of the fundraiser was to cover funeral costs and allow time for the family to grieve, asking for $30,000. According to the campaign page, there have already been more than $500,000 generated in support of Madeline and Tripp, who is expected to be born later this year.
Matthew and his brother Johnny died on August 29, 2024 in a bicycling accident. The brothers were struck by a vehicle while biking in Oldmans Township, New Jersey and pronounced dead at the scene. According to CBS News, The driver of the vehicle, Sean Higgins was arrested at the scene for suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol and charged with two counts of death by automobile. He is currently under the supervision of the Salem Country Correctional Facility.
The death of Matthew and Johnny are an unimaginable sorrow for the Gaudreau family to undergo. There is nothing that can fill the void of that loss. The outpouring of financial support is a wonderful gesture from the hockey community, and the hope is that this can slightly lessen the logistical burden involved with the death of a loved one. Our thoughts and condolences continue to be with Madeline, Tripp, and the entire Gaudreau family during this difficult time.
