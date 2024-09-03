Oilers Sign Leon Draisaitl to Massive Extension
The Edmonton Oilers have the chance to get over the hump in 2025 after falling just one win short of the Stanley Cup last season. In order to do so, the team needed to address several holes in the lineup, but nothing was more important than extending superstar center Leon Draisaitl. Entering the final season of an eight-year contract that paid him $8.5 million annually, he was due a huge raise.
There was growing concern that the Oilers would not be able to give Draisaitl a worthwhile offer, but they put all doubts to rest with the announcement that they agreed to a new contract with the German-born forward. The team shared the news that he signed an eight-year extension with an average annual value of $14 million, giving Draisaitl the highest annual salary in NHL history.
Draisaitl is more than deserving of this massive extension with the Oilers. Since arriving in Edmonton, he's been a superstar in the league. It can't be easy riding behind Connor McDavid's coattails, but Draisaitl's managed to escape his shadow and show just valuable of a player he is.
Over 719 career games, all with the Oilers, Draisaitl has a staggering 347 goals and 850 points. He's recorded 100 points or more in four of the last five regular seasons, trailing only McDavid in offensive output over that span.
And if you think you can find a flaw in his game by pointing to the postseason, you'd be woefully incorrect. Draisaitl is a Conn Smythe level player in the playoffs. Last year, he recorded an absurd 31 points over 25 postseason games. Over 74 postseason appearances, he has 41 goals and 108 points. No matter what time of the season, Draisaitl is one of the best players in the game.
With this deal done, the Oilers are ready to compete for the Stanley Cup. The lineup appears deeper than it was last season, and with the pressure of contract negotiations off of both the organization and Draisaitl, they can solely turn their attention towards their championship goal.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!