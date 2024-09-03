NHL Legend Shares Special Message for Johnny Gaudreau
The sudden and tragic loss of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau is still being felt around the NHL. Memories, condolences, and messages of love are still being sent in from people and fellow athletes.
A hockey icon made sure to send his thoughts and touched on a special moment in both of their careers. Jaromir Jagr played for nine NHL teams over the span of his 24-season NHL career. The last of which was 22 games with the Gaudreau and the Calgary Flames.
Not only were the Flames the last team Jagr played for, but his last NHL goal was assisted by Gaudreau. It was Jagr’s only goal as a member of the Flames and the 766th and final of his NHL career.
Jagr shared a clip of the goal on Instagram and shared his thoughts on the untimely passing of Gaudreau.
“Unfortunately, life can sometimes be incredibly cruel,” Jagr wrote. “Thank you Johnny Gaudreau for being there and giving hope to all the guys with your incredible performances that though they are not the biggest and toughest, they can succeed at the NHL world-class just like you did.”
Having that sort of connection to one of the NHL’s all-time greats is a distinct achievement for Gaudreau and one that should stand out. Jagr was 45 at the time, a whole 11 years older than Gaudreau.
In that game against the Detroit Red Wings, Gaudreau also scored a pair of goals himself in a 6-3 Flames victory. Both were assisted by his best friend, Sean Monahan.
Jagr wrapped his 22-game Flames tenure with that one goal and six assists for seven total points.
The hockey world is still feeling a sense of tragic loss over the deaths of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew. Numerous names across all sports have sent their thoughts and prayers to the Gaudreau family.
