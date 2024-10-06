Report: Bruins, Jeremy Swayman Nearing Contract Extension
The Boston Bruins and goaltender Jeremy Swayman have been embroiled in one of the most dramatic contract negotiations in recent NHL memory. After going to arbitration last summer, Swayman and the Bruins elected to bypass that option this offseason, and it's been a difficult road to finalizing a new contract.
Things seemingly took a turn for the worse for the Bruins recently, as a press conference shifted out of hand and resulted in both the Bruins and Swayman's camp to issue a statement. After that, there was doubt cast on whether any deal would get done at this point.
It seems that the tide is slowly turning for the Bruins and Swayman, and according to some recent reports they could be finalizing a contract sooner than later. NHL insider and 32 Thoughts podcast host Elliotte Friedman shared some positive news regarding the negotiations. Taking to his X account, he said that there is a growing belief that a conclusion to this drama is near.
"Optimism this morning Boston and Jeremy Swayman are coming to conclusion on a contract extension," he wrote.
If Friedman's update is true, then this would bring an undramatic end to one of the most intriguing storylines all summer. The recent chatter around the league was that the Bruins wanted Swayman to sign an eight-year contract valued at around $60-$65 million. Meanwhile, Swayman was reportedly looking for an average salary that exceeded $9 million. With Friedman's update that they are nearing a deal, it will be interesting to see which side compromised the most to get a deal done.
Swayman is entering his fifth season with the Bruins. The 25-year-old goalie has been serving in a platoon in net the past few seasons, as he and former teammate Linus Ullmark made up one of the best tandems in the NHL. The Bruins parted ways with Ullmark this summer in order to make Swayman their top net minder. Now with a deal close, Boston will have their number one goaltender locked up for the forseeable future.
