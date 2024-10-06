Hurricanes Sign Coach's Son to Contract
The Carolina Hurricanes are ready to finish piecing together their roster for the 2024-25 NHL season. Before the puck can drop on a new year, they worked out one last contract to put on the books.
Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky announced the signing of forward Skyler Brind’Amour to a one-year, two-way contract. Brind’Amour was originally brought to Carolina on a professional tryout contract, but the organization felt he did enough to earn a role in the organization.
“We were impressed with Skyler’s defensive awareness last season in the AHL, and he followed that up with a strong preseason showing,” Tulsky said. “We’re excited to have him join our organization.”
Brind’Amour’s deal will earn him $775,000 at the NHL level and $75,000 at the American Hockey League level.
Brind’Amour played three preseason games with the Hurricanes and won’t start on the NHL roster, but it’s still a special occasion. The Brind’Amour name runs strong in the Hurricanes organization, backed by head coach and Stanley Cup champion Rod Brind’Amour.
Skyler is Rod’s 25-year-old son and spent the 2023-24 season in close proximity to the Hurricanes. He played 54 games with the Charlotte Checkers, the AHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers.
Before making his professional hockey debut with the Checkers last season, Brind’Amour played four years with Quinnipiac University. During his time at the collegiate level, he played 145 games and scored 23 goals and 53 assists for 76 points.
The Edmonton Oilers selected Brind’Amour in the sixth round (177th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.
Brind’Amour will likely start the 2024-25 season in the NHL as the Hurricanes look to take their balanced roster on a deep playoff run.
