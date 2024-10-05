Devils Troll Sabres After Opening Series Sweep
The New Jersey Devils should enjoy the long travels home from Prague, Czechia after sweeping the Buffalo Sabres to open the season. After a 4-1 victory in their first meeting, the Devils outdueled their opponents once again by a score of 3-1. The Devils are off to a red-hot start under their new head coach, and the players on the ice aren't the only ones standing out.
With the Devils off to a 2-0 start and the Sabres with the opposite record, New Jersey's social media team had some trolling ready to go. The Devil's social media team released an incredible video via their X account to highlight the Sabres 0-2 record this season. Accompanying the hilarious clip was a message for the Sabres' organization.
"Turns out the Sabres were right at home the whole time." the Devils' social media team wrote.
The Devils are certainly able to make jokes now, after making easy work of the Sabres in two games. For New Jersey, it's an excellent way to begin the year. After last season's disappointing finish resulted in the team missing the playoffs, the franchise made significant changes to achieve a different outcome in 2025.
The team is under new leadership, with Sheldon Keefe joining the organization as the new head coach. In addition, the team also acquired some valuable veterans to improve their defense and guard the net. Brett Pesce, who missed both games of the Global Series due to injury, signed a lucrative contract in free agency to eat minutes for the Devils. He will play his games in front of newly acquired goaltender Jacob Markstrom. The 33-year-old net minder was sterling in his team debut against the Sabres.
For Buffalo, this trolling online is another reminder of the disappointing start they just endured. The expectations remain raised for the Sabres, with an improving core and some veteran additions, they believe they can challenge in the Atlantic Division.
