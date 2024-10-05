Devils' Star Carries Team to Second Victory
After a lopsided 4-1 matchup, the New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres met for a much more spirited and competitive rematch. The teams closed out their two-game series in Prague with a contest that could have gone either way. In the end the Devils' battled harder and earned a 3-1 victory, starting the season with a 2-0-0 record.
The first period was a sluggish start for both the Devils and Sabres. No doubt there was some adjustments needed from both teams, as the matinee matchup came less than 24 hours after their first throwdown in Prague. Neither team found the net and the scoring chances generated were few and far between.
The one thing there was plenty of from start to finish was physicality and growing tensions. It began almost immediately, as both team pushed hard on one another to gain the early edge. Devils' defenseman Brendan Dillon laid out Sabres' forward JJ Peterka in a play that would knock Peterka out for the rest of the game. The body check led to Dillon scrapping with Sabres' winger Alex Tuch.
That feistiness continued all game as the Devils and Sabres jawed at one another, came together after the whistles, and combined for over 20 penalty minutes.
The second period provided some more scoring chances, as the Sabres notched the first goal of the game. Power forward Tage Thompson poked a semi-loose puck home to give the Sabres their first lead of the season.
The lead didn't last long though, as the Devils' rookie defender Seamus Casey recorded a magnificent first career goal to tie things up. The game would stay even for the remainder of the middle frame and into the third.
The Devils' best player Jack Hughes then took over to bring the game home. An amazing effort by Hughes sprung depth winger Paul Cotter for a nifty goal, giving New Jersey the lead. He didn't rest there, however, as a few minutes later Hughes made a beautiful stretch pass to line mate Jesper Bratt, who followed that up with a feed to Timo Meier to give the Devils a convincing 3-1 lead.
Despite a much better effort in game two, the Sabres couldn't do enough to contain the Devils and their ever-pressing forecheck. Now, both teams return to North America to begin their regular seasons back in their home arenas. The Devils look to build off an impressive 2-0-0 start, and the Sabres will attempt to rebound after two disappointing results in Prague.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!